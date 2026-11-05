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Dyllón Burnside Joins Apple TV’s Feel Good ‘Shrinking’ Season 4 in Recurring Role
By Blexmedia,6 days ago
Dyllón Burnside has joined Apple TV’s Shrinking for its fourth season in a recurring role. He’s joined by new additions Scott Foley, Judith Light, Jillian Bell, Addie Weyrich, Christian Slater, and Karen Gillan, with exact character details for the new cast members kept under wraps. Sources close to production say Foley will play a therapy patient.