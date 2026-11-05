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Letter to the Editor: Holding UWL accountable (Pt. 1: Diversity) Oooohh! Touching a sensitive nerve…
By Nainil Mukesh Jariwala,7 days ago
Are racial and cultural differences appreciated at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse? Perhaps. But appreciation can also be an act… That question cannot be answered by counting flags at an event or coming across diverse faces on a webpage. If you ask me, it is honestly experienced in smaller moments. To share a real event, an international student at UWL who was facing visa-related restrictions asked an office for accommodations. That student was compared with a U.S.-born student – a “normal” student according to that office, who, let’s be real, would not face the same consequences. That same student’s photograph promotes achievements within that college, yet when needed, the student’s different needs were not righteously acknowledged. Furthermore, have you ever wondered why people of color get described as “not easy to work with”? Whose reaction is considered reasonable? And who gets told that something was “not that serious”?