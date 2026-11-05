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WisBusiness: the Podcast with Lina Song, Doogooda
4 days ago
This week’s episode of “WisBusiness: the Podcast” is with returning guest Lina Song, founder of Doogooda. The startup company, which has a decision-making platform for healthcare organizations, is now fully established in Madison after originally getting its footing in South Korea. It aims to help hospitals, health systems and other groups navigate changes in healthcare services.