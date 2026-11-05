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Irving Vice Unit Busts Prostitution Operation at N Belt Line Road Apartment, Two Arrested and Placed on ICE Holds
7 days ago
IRVING, Texas — An undercover prostitution investigation led Irving police to raid a North Irving apartment, where officers arrested a 49-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman accused of participating in a paid sexual encounter. The Irving Police Department Vice Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at...