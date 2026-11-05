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Irving Teen Arrested for Assaulting Mother, Caught Hiding Cocaine in Mouth During Jail Booking
7 days ago
IRVING, Texas — A 17-year-old Irving girl arrested following a domestic disturbance involving her mother faces additional felony charges after jail personnel discovered cocaine concealed inside her mouth during the booking process. Carolyn Janet Perez-Sigala, 17, was arrested Friday, October 30, 2026, following an alleged assault at an apartment...
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