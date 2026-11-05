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Postal worker accused of shooting 2 co-workers at USPS office
7 days ago
A Des Moines post office employee is in custody after she opened fire inside the building Thursday morning, wounding two people, police said. According to Des Moines television station WOI, people inside the post office called 911 around 9:10 a.m. after the shooting began. Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek told WOI that 10 to 12 gunshots were fired on the second floor of the building, an area that was not open to the public.