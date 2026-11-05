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The war on Iran is stripping the western Pacific of US naval forces
By Jennifer Hlad,7 days ago
Half of the U.S. Navy’s Japan-based destroyers are currently supporting the war on Iran, belying Trump-administration strategy documents that called the Pacific theater a top priority and undermining relations with Western Pacific allies. Five of the 10 destroyers homeported in Yokosuka, along with the Yokosuka-based aircraft carrier George Washington,...