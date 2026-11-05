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On a Collision Course With The Future: What Can We Do To Save Observatories?
By Justin Estevez,8 days ago
For USF professor Aparna Venkatesan, advocating for the preservation of astronomy is like “holding on with just your bare hands as a spaceship took off into space.” This is the sentiment that brought together an intimate gathering of students at the Harney Science Center on Oct. 29 to learn about the challenges observatories face from Teznie Pugh. Pugh is a University of Texas at Austin professor who works as the superintendent of the McDonald Observatory located in the Davis mountains of West Texas, the United States’ darkest region. For the last five years, she has co-chaired the Committee for the Protection of Astronomy and the Space Environment (COMPASSE) alongside Venkatesan, advocating for the continued preservation of the essential research field.