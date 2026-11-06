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It isn’t Always a Layup: Ndewedo “Chips” Newbury’s Rough Path to Playing Basketball
By Wes Cable,7 days ago
Life for student-athletes isn’t as straightforward as you may think. The amount of work and effort that you have to apply to just get a spot on a roster is never an easy task. However, everyone has their own path to success and in the case of Ndewedo “Chips” Newbury, his path to playing Division I Basketball at USF is unique among his teammates.