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San Francisco Deserves More Than a Cameo: The Lack of San Francisco’s Identity in Film
By Frida Ruiz De La O,7 days ago
Setting is the time, place and atmosphere where a story unfolds and it can shape the characters living in it. It has the capacity to limit what characters do, showing what they value and can oftentimes explain why they are the way that they are. A film’s setting is almost never neutral. When a city appears on screen, it naturally tells the audience who lives there and what their lives are like.