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“Don’t Dream it, Be it” College Players Perform Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show
By London Sanders,8 days ago
The Presentation Theater was filled with bright red boas, black lacy tights and bold white makeup. The USF College Players’ 2026 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 29 was a night of veneral, eerie and freakish performance. As the crowd shrieked with screams and laughter, the audience and cast alike called out in remembrance of Tim Curry, the actor of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 film. This joyful atmosphere draws in dozens of supporters and crew, with first-year crew member Cameron Donavon saying, “‘Rocky’ was so vibrant and I wanted to be a part of that.”