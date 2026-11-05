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MWRA pulls largest water transfer request in history after drawing backlash from Quabbin communities
By Jordan Wolman,5 days ago
THE STATE’S BIGGEST drinking water provider has nixed a groundbreaking request to draw an additional 20 million gallons of water per day out of the Quabbin Reservoir in a nod to the outrage it prompted within central Massachusetts communities. The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, which serves 61 municipalities mostly...