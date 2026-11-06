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Universal Child Care report card
8 days ago
Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) — More than 50,000 New Mexico children are now receiving free child care through the state’s universal child care program, according to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. State officials say about 18,000 children enrolled during the first year after eligibility was expanded to all families regardless of income. Leaders also report that 270 new providers have opened statewide, creating roughly 7,000 new child care slots as demand continues to grow.