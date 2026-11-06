undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The effects of an online basic life support course on undergraduate nursing students’ learning
By Lucia Tobase,8 days ago
To describe learning outcomes of undergraduate nursing students following an online basic life support course (BLS). An online BLS course was developed and administered to 94 nursing students. Pre- and post-tests were used to assess theoretical learning. Checklist simulations and feedback devices were used to assess the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills of the 62 students who completed the course.