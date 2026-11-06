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11-5-26: More Election Info; Bessent Interview
By Andrew Travers,8 days ago
Tune in here to this Thursday edition of Breaking With Brett Jensen!. Breaking Brett Jensen kicks off the show by discussing the ongoing political fallout from the midterm elections in North Carolina. He begins by focusing on the three constitutional amendments opposed by Gov. Josh Stein and the significant Democratic gains across the state. He emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding Republican Sen. Danny Britt’s narrow lead of just over 300 votes, explaining the factors that could determine the final outcome and how it would affect the state Senate.
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