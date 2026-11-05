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Oregon voters on Tuesday passed most local fire, school funding proposals
8 days ago
Oregonians on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved new, or renewed, taxes to fund rural firefighting departments and school districts. Funding for local fire districts were on ballots in one quarter of Oregon's 36 counties, and just three of 16 proposals failed. Among nine school districts that asked local taxpayers to approve a bond or levy — essentially taking out a loan to pay for services and infrastructure — just one school district, in Harney County, failed to get approval.
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