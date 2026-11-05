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‘Off the Clock’ performers announced for Friday, Nov 6, show at The Rockwell
By David Fortier,5 days ago
The line up for “Off the Clock,” the talent show for young professionals, to held Friday, Nov. 6, at The Rockwell Theater off Memorial Boulevard, has been announced. “We’re so excited to have our young professional talent perform this Friday at the Rockwell Theater,” said event organizer Evelyn Alejandro in a text to TBE. “We will have 12 acts of singers, dancers and musicians.”
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