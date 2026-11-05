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Semantic Consistency and Centralized Governance: The Data Layer Defense AI Is Missing
By Jessica Nguyen,5 days ago
This article, originally published on Modern Integrated Warfare, explores why defense organizations need a unified data infrastructure layer to scale AI across distributed environments. It explores the challenges of fragmented systems and outdated data, and explains how unified access, semantic consistency, centralized governance, and real-time context can enable more reliable AI-driven decision-making.