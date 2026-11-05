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Oregonians can comment Nov. 10 on PGE’s proposed rate increase
By Mia Maldonado,8 days ago
Oregonians can tell state regulators Nov. 10 their thoughts on the state’s largest utility’s latest efforts to raise their electricity bills for an eighth year in a row. Portland General Electric, which serves about 840,000 residential customers in Oregon, is seeking to increase its rates by nearly 4%, or an average of about $8 a month for residential customers, beginning in July.