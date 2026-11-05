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MacDermid Alpha to Showcase Power Electronics Materials at electronica 2026
By Editorial Team,3 days ago
MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a supplier of materials for electronics manufacturing, will be exhibiting at electronica 2026, taking place from November 10–13 in Munich, Germany. MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions' portfolio of materials for power electronics is engineered to enable high performance, thermal efficiency, and long-term reliability in demanding applications such as automotive electrification, renewable infrastructure, and data center power systems.