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Bookstore owned by Sen. Wyden’s wife to pay nearly $1.5M after wrongly receiving pandemic loan
By Shaanth Nanguneri,8 days ago
The New York City-based Strand Book Store, owned by the wife of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has agreed to pay the federal government nearly $1.5 million after it received funding from a pandemic-era loan program that was specifically designed not to offer money to the business of members of Congress and their spouses.