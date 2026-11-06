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Freedom Honor Flight/UWL Veterans Breakfast discontinued
By Kevin Millard,8 days ago
The annual Veterans Day breakfast hosted by the Freedom Honor Flight and the UW-La Crosse Intercollegiate Athletics Department has ended after 13 years. “The decision to discontinue the Veterans Day breakfast at UWL was a difficult choice for the Freedom Honor Flight Board of Directors,” Freedom Honor Flight Board President Dave Larsen said in a statement from UW-L and Freedom Honor Flight. “We truly care about the Veterans that we serve, and we will continue to work for the Veterans in this region.”