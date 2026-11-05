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GAO Report: USPTO’s Backlog Reduction Goals Unsustainable if Workforce Strain, Examiner Attrition Continue
By Steve Brachmann,3 days ago
Current Examiner Attrition Rates Too High To Achieve Agency’s Intended Backlog Reduction. The unexamined patent application backlog at the USPTO reached an all-time high of about 838,000 patent applications in January 2025, the same month that Coke Morgan Stewart was named Acting Director of the USPTO in one of the earliest appointments of President Donald Trump’s second term. Addressing the patent application backlog became a major theme of Acting Director Stewart’s tenure, continuing through the confirmation of current USPTO Director John Squires who told the Senate IP Subcommittee this September that the patent application backlog had reached a three-year low of about 756,000.