undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Larken Associates Welcomes Paragon Osteopathy to Parsippany Commons
By Frank L. Cahill,8 days ago
PARSIPPANY — Larken Associates, a full-service commercial and residential real estate firm, has negotiated a lease with Paragon Osteopathy for an 881-square-foot medical office space at Parsippany Commons, 3219 Route 46 East. Victor Kelly, Executive Vice President of Larken Associates’ Commercial Division, and Jon Compitello of JLL represented ownership in the transaction.