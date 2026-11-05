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Cool weather settles in for the weekend
By Aaron Colby,6 days ago
Happy Thursday evening! Temperatures fall overnight into the upper 50s. Patchy fog will be possible for some Friday morning. Mostly cloudy on Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Into the weekend temperatures turn much cooler. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday expect morning temperatures in the low 50s to upper 40s. Each afternoon we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid to low 70s.
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