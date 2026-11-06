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Restaurant Roundup: Pork winners, Veterans Day offers, November features
By Rosemary McCoy,8 days ago
Maribella Ristorante won the sixth annual Downtown Pork Showdown in October with its dish Pluma. Pan-seared pluma, which is a cut from the back of the loin near the shoulder, was served with spaghetti tossed in an apple brie cream sauce, asparagus tips, blistered tomatoes and pancetta. The winning dish has been added to the newest featured menu.