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Cindy Hyde-Smith sends letter to all 82 Mississippi counties demanding preservation of affidavit ballots
8 days ago
As Democratic challenger Scott Colom maintains a slight lead over incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in the race for one of Mississippi's two U.S. Senate seats, Hyde-Smith's campaign is taking steps to preserve affidavit ballots as the closely contested race inches toward certification. Hyde-Smith's campaign on Thursday, Nov. 5, reportedly sent a...