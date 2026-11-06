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Badgers flip highly regarded receiver
By Gene DeLisio,7 days ago
The Wisconsin Badger football program is adding one of the top receivers in the nation for next season. Dontay Tyson of Peoria, Arizona will enroll at Wisconsin in the fall of 2027. Tyson is ranked as the number-22 receiver in this year’s recruiting class. He is 6’2 and 175, and committed to Washington earlier this year. In ten high school games this season, Tyson has 45 catches for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has one punt return to a touchdown this year.