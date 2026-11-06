undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Update On Broadcast Logistical Plans For WWE Crown Jewel
By Jeremy Thomas,8 days ago
A new report has a bit of an update on the logistical plans for broadcasting WWE Crown Jewel this weekend. As noted, the PLE takes place this Saturday from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to PWInsider Elite (courtesy of Fightful, WWE will be remotely engineering a “major part” of the broaddcast from WWE Headquarters in stamford, Connecticut. Production and satellite trucks will be stationed at the building to facilitate the process.