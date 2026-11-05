undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ROTC Team Demonstrates Precision, Brainpower, and Athleticism in Greensboro Competition
By czstith,4 days ago
Over the weekend, Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) cadets put their skills, discipline, and endurance to the test at a competition hosted by Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro. The day’s events tested three core disciplines: drill marching, academics, and athletics. The squad delivered a standout performance overall, highlighting...
1