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November is Homelessness Awareness Month
By Dan Groeneveld,8 days ago
UPPER MICHIGAN. (WLUC) - November is Homelessness Awareness Month. As the weather turns colder, advocates say it’s important to think of the needs of those without housing. There are a variety of resources in the Marquette Area that can offer support, like the Warming Center and Janzen House. The Marquette, Baraga and Alger County Salvation Army provides meals for the Warming Center and serves as the overflow shelter during the winter months.