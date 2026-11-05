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Carney unveils budget to strengthen Canada's economy as Trump's trade war continues
By Follow ABC News on Google,7 days ago
OTTAWA, Ontario -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government unveiled a budget Thursday aimed at making Canada less dependent on the United States as President Donald Trump’s trade war reshapes the allies’ economic relationship. The budget, titled “Masters of Our Destiny,” proposes $142.1 billion Canadian (US$101.6 billion)...