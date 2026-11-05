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Scattered rain continues Friday, small chance for a few flakes in spots
By Chris Easlick,8 days ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another cloudy, dreary day around Mid-Michigan and it appears we’ll do the same to wrap up the week. Showers are once again expected on Friday, but conditions do seem to get brighter as we move toward the weekend. Although we expect rain most of the time, it’s not out of the question that some of our first snowflakes could mix in at times late Thursday night and early Friday, and late Friday night. This won’t be significant or happen everywhere, but there’s a chance!