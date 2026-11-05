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Why the Galapagos should be your No. 1 destination for 2027
3 days ago
(BPT) - Some destinations feel almost mythical until you map the journey. Take the Galapagos Islands, for example. This remote chain of islands may seem like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity reserved for seasoned world travelers and renowned scientists. But the truth is a trip to the Galapagos is within your reach now. Read on to discover six compelling reasons why this fabled destination should be at the top of your 2027 travel list.