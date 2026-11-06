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Lassen County judge checks an item off his bucket list
By Sam Williams, Publisher, LassenNews.com,8 days ago
For many, many years, Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau has wanted to play in a classic rock band. Now Nareau, 70, freely acknowledges his low-pitched voice would never, ever rise to the high-pitched screech and howl required of classic rock singers, so he settled for just being one of the boys in the band instead of trying to headline the show.
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