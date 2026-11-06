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Warriors Believe Nikola Jokic Is Realistic Free Agent Target
By Joey Haverford,8 days ago
The Golden State Warriors are off to a far better NBA season start than expected behind strong team play. However, they clearly lack the overall talent needed to truly contend for an NBA Championship. Flexible roster construction sees contracts ending and the ability to add a superstar with the cap space. New reports claim that the Warriors remain confident about the 2027 NBA offseason.