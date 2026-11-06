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Colom campaign calls Hyde-Smith’s affidavit ballot separation, preservation demand ‘unlawful attack on voter privacy’
By WLOX Staff,7 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom’s campaign is responding after Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith’s legal team sent a letter to all 82 counties in Mississippi, demanding that county election commissioners and circuit clerks separate, secure and preserve any affidavit ballots cast in the midterm elections in the state.
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