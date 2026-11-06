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Oregon studies the future of higher education, seeks public input
By Jefferson Public Radio,7 days ago
Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission is continuing its study of the state’s public universities and community colleges, with the goal of developing recommendations for their long-term viability. The Oregon Higher Education Revitalization Study stems from HB4124, which directed the HECC to evaluate each institution’s distinct objectives and opportunities...
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