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White Sox lead AL with five Silver Slugger nominations
By Kristina Airdo,7 days ago
As the MLB award season continues, manager Will Venable isn’t the only member of the White Sox receiving his flowers after an astonishing bounce-back season. Today, MLB announced the Silver Slugger finalists, with Chicago having the most finalists of any team in MLB. The nominations included four South Siders at their respective positions, along with a club nomination for Offensive Team of the Year.