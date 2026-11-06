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Bennington Jaycees chapter could close for good as membership drops to 'dangerously low' levels
By Andrew Paredes,8 days ago
BENNINGTON, NE. — The Bennington Jaycees chapter is at risk of closing as membership continues to decline, putting several local events and student scholarships in jeopardy. The group sponsors community events and scholarships across Bennington, but Chapter President Spencer Werth says the organization could shut down for good if membership keeps decreasing.