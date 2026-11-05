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MSU Extension and AgBioResearch State Advisory Council receives Key Partner Award
By Chelsea Dickens -,6 days ago
The MSU Extension and AgBioResearch State Advisory Council have been honored with the Key Partner Award for their role in supporting rural communities across Michigan. Patrick Cudney, MSU Extension’s director of government and stakeholder relations, accepted the award on behalf of the council during the Fall Extension Conference, which took place Oct. 20-22, 2026, at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing, Michigan.