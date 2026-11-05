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Fugro to Conduct BSH Geotechnical Surveys in German North Sea
By Edited By:,2 days ago
Fugro has been awarded a multi-year geotechnical framework contract by BSH to conduct site investigations and laboratory testing. (Image credit: Fugro) Through the framework agreement, Fugro will help derisk and accelerate development timelines, supporting the continued expansion of clean energy infrastructure in the German North Sea. The work scope comprises data acquisition using a range of geotechnical drilling vessels and seabed Cone Penetration Testing (CPT) vessels, together with geotechnical laboratory testing services performed in Fugro’s facilities in Germany, Belgium, and the UK. The program will be delivered through Fugro’s combined Marine operations in the Netherlands and Germany.