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HALLOWEEN CANDY BAR TART
6 days ago
HALLOWEEN CANDY elevated. Say goodbye to that giant bag of Halloween candy and hello to your new favorite chocolate tart. No trick, just pure treat!. Every year, Halloween leaves us with an insane amount of candy. I give some to our doorman to hand out but between the trick-or-treating, classroom celebrations, and the candy that somehow finds its way into the house before October 31st, there's always more chocolate than we know what to do with. So, this year, I decided to put that leftover candy to good use and turn it into one seriously decadent Halloween Candy Bar Tart.