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Sam Altman says a machine for scientific discovery is closer than he expected
By Brian Buntz,8 days ago
The CEO of OpenAI is “extremely excited to see how far we can push AI to discover new science.” AI developers are expanding their commercial ambitions from coding and other workplace applications into scientific research. In January, OpenAI chief financial officer Sarah Friar outlined how licensing, intellectual-property agreements and outcome-based pricing could let the company share in the value of those discoveries. Rival AI developer Anthropic, which makes Claude, has begun running its own drug-discovery programs.