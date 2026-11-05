undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UCLA experts: Disasters mount ahead of UN climate talks
By Evan George,8 days ago
UCLA experts attending and monitoring the annual United Nations climate conference say that major breakthroughs in negotiations are unlikely, but COP31 could create new momentum for implementation of previous commitments. This includes efforts to reduce global emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Also on the agenda: artificial intelligence, the proliferation of clean energy, and resilience in the face of extreme weather. The conference comes amid Nepal’s deadly glacier flood, heat deaths in Europe, and historic wildfires in Indonesia and North America.