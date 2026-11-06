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Harrisonburg Mayor Reed speaks on 2026 election winners making history
By Kennedy Scales,8 days ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This year’s election brought more than just new leadership to communities across the Shenandoah Valley. For some minority candidates, it marked historic firsts, knocking down barriers and creating new opportunities for representation in local government. Those include members of the Latino, Native, LGBTQ+ and Black...