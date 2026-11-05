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What the results of the midterms could mean for legislative priorities in New York and will more women in power mean more change?
By Capital Tonight Staff,8 days ago
The New York State Legislature has long been blue, but it was certainly caught up in the blue wave Tuesday night. The state Senate regained the supermajority it lost in 2024 and the state Assembly expanded its supermajority. Spectrum News 1 has a look at what that could mean for...