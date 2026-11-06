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Mississippi’s new response to child abuse investigations highlighted during Biloxi conference
By Noah Noble,7 days ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) — More than 600 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, social workers and mental health clinicians gathered in Biloxi this week to address a persistent challenge in the state’s child welfare and legal systems: preventing abused children from falling through the cracks of a fragmented process. The...