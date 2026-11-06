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Half Moon Bay Clinic Told to Find a Way to Take Commercial Insurance
By Eileen Vargas,8 days ago
San Mateo County supervisors have given County Health a deadline to figure out how the Coastside Health Center in Half Moon Bay can start accepting commercial insurance and offer local lab collection, two things the clinic currently lacks. The Board adopted a resolution directing that work on Tuesday, setting a 90-day timeline for a lab plan and 180 days for the insurance roadmap.