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20 things to do this weekend in Connecticut: Hudson Westbrook and New England Christmas Festival
By Ciara Hooks,7 days ago
This weekend in Connecticut, Hudson Westbrook will be bringing his show to the Nutmeg State's Toyota Oakdale Theatre. Air Supply, Wheeler Walker Jr., Bumpin Uglies and Dweezil Zappa will also be bringing their shows to the Nutmeg State. Nutmeggers can also catch comedians John Mulaney and Carisa Hendrix. The lineup also includes mermaids at Mystic Aquarium, the Connecticut Rhythm & Blues Festival, holiday events such as the New England Christmas Festival at Mohegan Sun and more.